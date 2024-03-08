Pakistan | A student was sentenced to death because of Whatsapp messages

In connection with the same case, a 17-year-old Pakistani man was sentenced to life imprisonment.

in Pakistan this week, the court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death because of Whatsapp communication. According to the court, the young man was guilty of profanity in the videos and pictures he shared in his messages.

In the Islamic state, blasphemy generally means defaming religion and especially the prophet Muhammad, or actions interpreted as such.

In connection with the same case, a 17-year-old Pakistani man was sentenced to life imprisonment. According to the court, the messages shared by the student spoke disparagingly of the prophet Muhammad and his wives. A teenager was sentenced for sharing messages.

The case is reported by, among others, the British broadcasting company BBC.

Blasphemy has been punishable by death or life in Pakistan since the 1980s. Before that, the sentences varied between one and ten years in prison.