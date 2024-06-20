Pakistan | A mob killed a man they accused of desecrating the Koran, burned the body and a police station protected the victim

Pakistan|Local mosques incited the crowd to take the victim from police protection.

The crowd killed and burned a man he accused of desecrating the Koran in Pakistan on Thursday. Even police protection did not help the victim.

The incident happened in the Swat valley, known for its beautiful mountain scenery, and is reported by the news agencies AFP and PTI.

“20. in the evening of the day in the Midian region, the locals caught a man, claiming that he had burned the Koran. The police intervened, rescued the man and took him to the local police station,” a police source told AFP.

Incited by local mosques, a crowd gathered at the police station and started pelting it with stones.

“To disperse the angry mob, the police fired warning shots in the air, which further incited the people. The mob left the policemen in the lurch, dragged the man out and beat him to death with sticks.”

According to a police source, some people still covered the body with oil and set it on fire.

A local police official told PTI that the mob also burnt a police station and a vehicle and eight people were injured in the clash. According to the police, the victim who was killed was a foreigner from the province of Punjab.

Swat Valley is located in northeastern Pakistan in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes the country’s most conservative regions. The Swat Valley was under the control of the extremist Islamist Pakistani Taliban from 2007 to 2009.

In 2012, the organization’s gunmen shot a local activist, then 15 years old Malala Yousafzai in the head because he had campaigned for girls to go to school. However, Yousafzai survived and in 2014 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.