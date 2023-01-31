Forty-nine children have died after the overloaded boat they were traveling on capsized in northwest Pakistan. The police made it known. The boys, aged between seven and 14, were all students and had been taken on a day trip to Tanda Dam Lake on Sunday.

«The water was freezing and this prevented rescue operations. Divers were able to dive deep today to recover the remaining bodies,” said Khateer Ahmad, a senior official in Pakistan’s emergency service, after rescuers spent three days dragging the bodies out of the frigid waters. The bodies of a teacher and a skipper were also pulled from the water, bringing the death toll to 51.