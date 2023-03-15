Several protests broke out on Tuesday in the main cities of Pakistan after the authorities went to the residence of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to carry out his arrest for a case related to the gifts received during his government.

Groups of protesters took to the streets of Islamabad and the cities of Karachi and Lahore, where Khan resides, to show their rejection and thus prevent the police in the Pakistani capital from arresting the opposition leader.

Several images shared by top leaders of the Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), show the police firing tear gas on protesters while they throw stones at the authorities.

Tension in the country has been rising in recent hours after police arrived at Khan’s residence early this afternoon to try to arrest the former cricket star.

In a video message apparently recorded inside his residence, Khan called on his followers to “take to the streets” to resist this new arrest attempt..

Since a similar arrest attempt on the 5th, and before the order of detention without bail issued by a court in Islamabad, Khan has remained barricaded in his residence surrounded by supporters.

The opposition leader has been accused of keeping gifts received during his tenure without delivering them to the Toshakhana, a government depository where gifts received from foreign officials are kept and, if they want to keep them, they must previously pay 50% of the value of your appraisal.

Khan has also been implicated in other cases and has missed several citations in recent months, citing ill health after he suffered gunshot wounds to both legs from an assassination attempt last November.

Since then, he has denounced that power figures in the country are planning another attack against him.

Khan was removed from his position last April through a motion of no confidence.which the former ruler attributed to a move by the United States to oust him from power as punishment for a visit to Russia held on the same day that Moscow began its offensive in Ukraine.

Washington denied Khan’s accusations, which he later retracted, saying it was former Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa who conspired with the opposition to evict him.

EFE

