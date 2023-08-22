A delicate rescue operation. Helicopter blades could weaken the cables

Editorial board

In the Pakistan north, in Battagram, a rescue operation is underway following the breakage of a cable car cable. Six childrenone of which is heart disease, and two adults they were trapped in a cabin suspended over 300 meters above a cliff in Allai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. They were trying to get to a local school, like every day. “The children were on their way to school when one of the chairlift cables it broke Tuesday 21 August at 9:00 local time,” explains Bilal Ahmad Faizi, head of rescue operations. “The cable car is privately managed by local residents as a means of transportation across the river. In fact, there are no roads or bridges in the region”. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.

See also World League, Settebello beat Montenegro and hit the Final Eight a risky operation — Strong gusts of wind are hampering the rescue operations, despite an army helicopter trying to get the trapped people to safety. The blades of the vehicle themselves could further weaken the cables of the structure. The chair lifts are widely used in the mountainous regions of Pakistan as a means of transport between villages, but often lack of proper maintenance, causing even fatal accidents. Like the one that hit Islamabad in 2017, causing the death of ten people. After the accident, the interim prime minister of Pakistan ordered safety inspections for all private chair lifts and the obligation to make them safe.

4 children saved — Rescuers have announced that four children have been successfully recovered in these hours and saved. Operations will continue, but without the use of the helicopter in order not to risk losing the last taut cable of the system. “We have provided water and food to the trapped students and teachers and are now thinking about the options available,” said a rescue source. The accident occurred at 9 am local time, 6 am in Italy. See also Girmay, a sprint that makes history. Lopez still leader, waiting for the mountains… - Video Gazzetta.it