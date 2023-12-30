The Pakistani army said in a statement today, Saturday, that five terrorists, including a leader, were killed in an operation based on intelligence information in the North Waziristan region in the northwestern Pakhtunkhwa province of the country yesterday, Friday.

According to the statement, these terrorists carried out several operations against the security forces in addition to extortion and murder against innocent civilians, according to the Pakistani Geo News channel on its website.

The statement continued, “Weapons and ammunition were also seized during the operation.”