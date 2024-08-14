Islamabad (Agencies)

The Pakistani army announced yesterday that at least 6 militants and 4 soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northern Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan.

The Pakistani military’s media wing said the exchange of fire took place in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The media wing confirmed the determination of the Pakistani security forces to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Security forces cordoned off the area where the checkpoint is located between the Tiarza and Ladha areas in South Waziristan to search for the militants who attacked it with heavy weapons.

Earlier last week, at least three Pakistani army soldiers and four militants were killed in an exchange of fire in three different locations in the Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The exchange of fire comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed an escalation in terrorist attacks, especially in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan.