Pakistan announced today, Saturday, that it had recorded 65 new deaths due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 11,623 cases today.

The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest count of the number of infected people, that 2,179 new cases had been registered with the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 543,214 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.

Sindh province remains the worst affected by the pandemic.

Pakistan has so far conducted seven million 889,741 tests to detect the virus, and 41,435 in the past 24 hours.

And 498,152 people have recovered nationwide, while 2,111 patients are still in critical condition.