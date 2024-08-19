Islamabad (Agencies)

More than 200 people have been killed in heavy rains and floods that have swept across Pakistan since the start of the monsoon season in July, officials said yesterday, as rescuers raced to help drain water from submerged cities.

Rescuers backed by boats were ferrying people from the southern cities of Sukkur and Larkana to land after a massive flood swept through several neighbourhoods following the heaviest rains in seven decades, local official Sheikh Uzair said.

Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said authorities had declared a red alert to drain rainwater from the southern capital Karachi, which has a population of more than 20 million, amid forecasts of heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority said nearly half of the 215 people killed were children, and the number of injured exceeded 400. Most of the deaths were recorded in the central province of Punjab, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, the authority said in its latest statement.