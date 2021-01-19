No Result
Pakistan: 1,800 new cases of Corona

January 19, 2021
Today, Tuesday, Pakistan announced that 58 new deaths were recorded due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 11,55.
The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest count of the number of infected people, that 1,800 new cases of the virus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 523,000 11 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.
Pakistan has so far conducted 7 million 442 thousand and 84 tests for the virus and 36 thousand and 513 in the past 24 hours.
476,471 people have recovered nationwide, while 2,341 patients are still in critical condition.

