Another 56 people died due to the Corona virus during the past 24 hours in Pakistan, which raises the death toll to 11,802 cases, according to “Radio Pakistan” today, Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics on Coronavirus, the country recorded 1,384 new cases during the past 24 hours, after testing 35,460 people.

The country has also recorded 33,184 active cases.

So far, 504,46 people in the country have recovered from the virus.