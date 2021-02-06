Pakistan announced today, Saturday, that it recorded 28 new deaths due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 11,914 cases today.

The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest census of the number of infected people, that 1286 new cases were recorded with the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 553,128 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.

And Sindh province remains hardest hit by the pandemic.

508,000 700 people have recovered nationwide, while 1,908 patients are still in critical condition.