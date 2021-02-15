Today, Monday, Pakistan announced the registration of 26 new deaths due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 12,000 333 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper “The Express Tribune” today.

And the health authorities in the country announced that 1048 new cases of the virus were recorded during the past 24 hours, out of 32 thousand and 19 tests that were detected with the virus during the same period, bringing the number of people infected in the country to 564,77 cases.

Nationwide, 525,997 people have recovered so far.