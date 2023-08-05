Pakina | “Why do I have to resign from racism?” wrote Petteri – Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen reveals the differences between politicians’ speeches and online writing

“Why do I also have to resign from racism?”, wrote petteri. Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen reveals the differences between politicians’ public speeches and online writing.

riika: If I were given a gun, there would be dead bodies even on the commuter train.

RIKKA PURRA: I apologize for my stupid social media comments 15 years ago and for the harm and resentment that they understandably caused. At that time, I expressed myself in ways and words that today I absolutely do not accept and would not use.

riika: It was actually a pretty funny post! still laugh a little!

PETRI ORPO: I do not accept racism in any form. It was imperative that the finance minister resign from the violence.

Peter: Why do I have to resign myself to racism? I don’t understand anything about this. Just when it was necessary to get rid of the ay business and reduce the taxation of high-income earners.

HJALLIS HARKIMO: Parliament must be convened to vote on Purra’s vote of confidence. Otherwise, this issue will be dragged out for two months before it is determined whether the Minister of Finance has confidence.

hjallis: There is nothing to do during summer vacation. I can’t even sail anymore, it’s so boring. First we go in one direction and then we go in the other direction.

SANNA MARIN: Sdp said before the elections that we would not join the government with basic Finns, because our understanding of people and our values ​​are too far apart. This was frowned upon. Maybe now there is more understanding.

word: Yippee, I get on the lists of the same speaking agency that also arranges gigs for Obama and Bill Clinton! There will be cool star performances from around the world!

PETRI ORPO: The Minister of Finance has clearly resigned from his writings himself. I trust the sincerity of the apology.

Peter: Of course I don’t trust one bit. But this mess will last all summer if I don’t say so.

ANNIKA SAARIKKO: The problems of immigration must be discussed, but the center does not accept any form of racism. Our values ​​are democracy, equality and indivisible human dignity.

Annika: Oh how lovely: Riikka looks like a crazy Nazi, but I’m a moderate mother figure! I wish there were more stupid tweets. When will the next Gallup come?

SANNA MARIN: The government must directly and unequivocally renounce racism, hate speech and violence. Every person is valuable and human dignity is indivisible.

word: And now off the phone and back to messing around with the cult. I couldn’t be less interested in domestic politics.

MIKA AALTOLA: The inflammatory values ​​of the atmosphere rise as algorithms feed poison into minds, the forces of malevolence rise at the expense of integrity and carve a gaping gash in the consciousness of the nation.

What: Then let’s continue shaving while the razor blades carve out from under the bed a resolutely strong chin, which rises majestically towards the heights as the razor aches along the neck of the future president of the republic.

[email protected]