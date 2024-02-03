Pakina | Why did Pekka Haavisto shave his mustache? – Pakinoistija Kuukautinen knows

This one this year's presidential election has some similarities with previous elections.

In the presidential elections of 1931, tactical voting characteristic of social democrats was introduced for the first time. Party candidate Vaino Tanner was the most popular candidate in the electors' election, but when the electors met, the Democratic electors did not vote for Tanner, but for the progressive party K. J. Ståhlbergia, which thus got to the decisive vote. It happened as it often happens in tactical voting. The tactic didn't work. Ståhlberg lost.

There is now a consensus on foreign policy, and nine different candidates were available to push the line. In 1978, there was also a consensus on foreign policy, and nine different parties nominated the same candidate, Urho Kekkonen.

The setup of the 1956 elections was similar to now, to the extent that a statesman of the caliber of Sauli Niinistö J. K. Paasikivi was giving way after two seasons. Paasikivi was already weighed down by age, he was 85 years old, while 75-year-old Niinistö will be able to take his son to eskar in August.

Pekka Haavisto started at the turn of the millennium to justify his presidential candidacy by shaving his moustache. The era of mustachioed presidents had already ended two years before Haavisto was born in 1956, when JK Paasikivi's term was over. Back in 1937, the presidential election had been made up of mustaches P. E. Svinhufvudin and Called Kallio for struggle. Kallio challenged the sitting president with his longer mustache and won.

The 1988 presidential election was the last in which the nomination was an all-male panel, and the first in which the presidential office was run for Paavo Väyrynen.

Modern times value age and experience. It was different 99 years ago in 1925, when a 41-year-old father of a family with children was elected president Lauri Kristian Relanderwho narrowly beat the 35-year-old, who had lived through peak years Risto Rytin.

Before these elections, the presidential candidates have been Ahti, Arto, Bjarne, Carl Gustaf Emil, Claes, Eero, Eeva, Elisabeth, Emil, Esko, Eva, Harri, Heidi, Helvi, Henrik, Hugo, Ilkka, Jan-Magnus, Johan, Johannes, Jouko, Juho, Kaarlo, Kalevi, Karl, Karl-August, Keijo, Kyösti, Laura, Lauri, Martti, Merja, Nils, Pehr, Pertti, Rafael, Ralf, Raimo, Raino, Riitta, Sakari, Sari, Sauli, Sulo, Tarja, Timo, Toimi, Toivo, Tuula, Urho and Veikko. In addition, there have been two Einos, Mauno, Pekka, Risto and Väinö, three Matti and four Paavo.

In these elections, the election campaign has been cool. It would have become more colorful if the current candidates had made such claims as Urho Kekkones before the 1956 presidential election: “Hotel fights continue: Mika Aaltola dragged a woman by her earrings”, “Olli Rehn passed out on the floor”, “Pekka Haavisto forced his way into a private party”, “Jussi Halla- aho was taken to the police station — drunk in a large Swedish hotel”, “Alexander Stubb as a terror to waiters in Kajaani”, “Ministers have their own brothel in Meilahti — Sari Essayah an eager customer”, “Jutta Urpilainen in love disturbs the neighbors”.

Illustration: Jukka Pylväs