Pakina | The Ripper Moonbone meets successful artists and asks them what they have been up to lately

ARTIST 1: “Hi, colleague, fun to see! What you’ve been up to?”

ARTIST 2: “No wonder. Terrifically has gone to the time, when I am taken immersiivistä, site-specific dance work at all times people lived for linking feelings in the middle of a random life, where the surrender, caring, miss, survival and hope alternate. “

ARTIST 1: “Yes, time goes by.”

ARTIST 2: “It goes. What about you?”

ARTIST 1: “It’s just basic. Performing deeds, Dadaist suggestions and games, unknown, as yet unnamed, dismantling of the existing and its reorganization. And quite a lot have become studied by means of aerial acrobatics, what are the same and differences between presentation and dressing, identification and some-identification and how they affect the definition of oneself, others and things. ”

ARTIST 3: “It’s good that you have jobs. I have myself in this neck mucus examined semiotics, Karelian lament tradition, as well as on the basis of puhelauletun and fragmentary poetic form of the text of the body’s decomposition and recovery facilities, language semantic degradation, as well as shocking or threatening state of affairs proactive resource, and after all, I’m doing it in the background, of course, the experience of the body and the rest of the material world from the deep interweavement. “

ARTIST 4: “They are really intertwined. It can also be seen in my vocal improvisations, where the singing ritual always starts in silence and progresses in unpredictable directions, the breathing first turns into vocation and then into vocals, and at the end of the session the sound returns to human breathing like a bird’s nest, and intuitive. ”

ARTIST 5: “The excitement that you have to do the work is tissue-like and spinning, while I practice letting go of efficiency, discipline and competitiveness and want to engage in slow and continuous work with a wavy and layered movement, and so I pay particular attention to perseverance and perspectives and I make space and time in a world where time is running out, I work with time and studying the experience of time, and my work plan includes, for example, multi-year processes and multi-day works. ”

ARTIST 6: “I, on the other hand, practice enjoyable feminist and anti-racist ways of doing / being. Art and life as a whole. What is important? What are the forces enough for? What is possible in art? What is not possible otherwise? Creativity in life as a means of survival, art as an extension of communication and taking space / using privileges to dismantle oppressive structures. Internship as a continuous job and lifestyle. Where do my boundaries run, blur, break, stretch, break and change? ”

ARTIST 7: “I wish you had some great projects! I just translate the best works of Udmurt prose into Finnish. Incidentally, this project is a continuation of my successful work Crushed Stars, Udmurt short stories, published this year. ”

The project descriptions are taken from the presentation texts of the art projects funded by the Kone Foundation. Project financing decisions were published in December.