Pakina | The new government is the most right-wing in a hundred years, but its image is softened by the charisma of Orpo voisilmäpulla – Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen introduces the key ministers

Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen introduces the key ministers of Orpo’s government.

Petteri Orpo. In June 2017, Orpo rejected cooperation with basic Finns because of a different value base, but now the value bases have become unified. The government is the most right-wing since the 1930s, but its image is softened by the charisma of the prime minister’s big-eyed bun.

Riikka Purra. The successor of the dry Jussi Halla-aho is the only far-right leader in Europe who drinks freshly squeezed juices. Purra, who wears retro print designs, could be imagined based on his external appearance at Kallio’s bar among other suvaks, but please help me when he opens his mouth. As finance minister, Purra gets to cut four billion from government spending and at the same time 300,000 voters from the supporters of basic Finns.

Anders Adlercreutz. The father of the grandfather of the Minister of Europe and Ownership Management represented the nobility in the Finnish Parliament four times, and now the nobleman Anders Adlercreutz has to teach the manners of refinement to his basic Finnish ministerial colleagues, because according to Rkp’s ex-chairman Stefan Wallin, the bastards are not used to furnished rooms.

Ville Tavio. Half of Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavion’s job description as a minister disappears in an instant when he gets to stop Finland’s development aid. Enthusiastic Tavion has to be careful that, once he gets up to speed, he doesn’t stop working in Finland’s foreign trade as well.

Sari Multala. The coalition showed itself to be a true party of civilized bourgeois when it chose Multala as the minister of culture, who controls the entire field of culture from the E-jolly to the Laser Radial class.

Anna-Maja Henriksson. As Minister of Education, Henriksson gets to secure not only the compulsory Swedish for elementary schools but also the compulsory official Swedish for higher education institutions. The Medical Service provided in Seinäjoki’s hospital on-call is not good for Henriksson from St. Petersburg and other Swedish-speakers on the coast of Ostrobothnia.

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen. The minister of social security is a former minister of education loved by university people and a fearless visionary who has demanded, for example, to allow star rain sticks for people under 18, to end mandatory early childhood education plans in municipalities, to start selling beer at eight in the morning and to allow your own alcoholic beverages at Pori Jazz picnics.

Mari Rantanen. During the term of Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, there will be no exception to the uniform of the police in the case of scarves for Muslim policewomen, because Rantanen supports equality: “Same rules for everyone. In the service, you can’t even wear a pasta dish with a pasta strainer on your head.” (Mari Rantanen on Twitter 19 May 2021).

Sari Essayah. The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry has good reasons to oppose excessive logging restrictions, because “the trees you worship will bring you shame” (Isaiah 1:29) and “even if a tree is cut down, it still has hope: its stump puts forth shoots, its growth does not stop” (Job 14:7).

Antti Häkkänen. In Yle’s election machine, Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen supported traditional values ​​such as home and healthy patriotism, and Häkkänen expressed his patriotism in 2012 as the chairman of the Kokosumu Youth by launching the campaign “Move your business to Estonia”.

The nickname Kuukautinen has been published in Kuukausiliitte since 2010. More Kuukautinen packs here.

Illustration: Jukka Pylväs