Agricola would roll over in his grave if he heard the current words of the Finnish poet, writes foreign journalist Heikki Aittokoski.

Mercies folks,

Houpful, you don’t think I’m some boomer Uncle man, but I’m just doing things better my way.

You see, I’ve been paying attention in the last few months to the fact that our language keeps on using Germanicization, even imitating sentence structures.