Pakina | At Christmas, you should blame yourself for everything possible and impossible

Christmas is not a celebration and nothing without decent self-recriminations, writes HS editor Jaakko Muilu in his pack.

Christmas it's time for self-recriminations.

The most important is, of course, chocolate. It has been eaten way too much and for too many days.

However, the worst are the false believers. That is, those who steal the best flavors from the second floor of the candy box at the point when others are just waiting for the moment between mulled glasses, when the hard chocolates on the top floor are bravely fought to the gills in the way of fresh chocolates.

Thieves are ashamed and for good reason. Even the spineless claims.

Then there will be ham. On Boxing Day, a lump that has already slightly changed its composition, which will be pulled out once more, even if no one really wants to.

It's unecological and unethical to overcrowd intensively produced animals. But the trash can would be even worse as a final disposal site, at least if we forget about the conscience-pounding health effects.

Six must be chosen carefully. If you buy a plastic one, you will get bad looks from the supporters of tradition.

A disappointed investment has long traces. More than ten years, you have to at least use that plastic, so that the carbon footprint covers a tree secretly felled from the neighbor's forest.

A moral dilemma tends to grow in interest and a market economy tends to find solutions.

A business was born: rented and potted fir trees. Just remove the decorations, put the tree back on the ground and tipe tipe tip-tap, the Christmas snow has been saved from future generations as well.

Let's drink is also drinkable at Christmas. Wine, whisky, beer and whiskey, even if it's not supposed to be in the keg at Christmas, everyone knows that.

But there are new guests and spouse's parents, new families and unseen cousins. You get excited on Christmas Eve, and then you regret it after you get drunk.

The clock already struck five, but neither the children nor the adults woke up. Katala late-night hops and pagan flock. The Christmas church was missed again.

This year, too, there was no understanding on top of the traditions.

A united culture would make it easier, but we've lost that too. In the postmodern era, everyone steps into the traps of accusations alone.

Again, who didn't remember to call that distant relative in Kerimäki who forgot to buy a gift for their cousin's new spouse, who was the worst of all and ignored the relatives' clear hints all through Christmas.

Ethics, ecology, health, family. One or more of them threaten to be at stake during the celebration of Christ's birth.

No wonder there is a sigh of relief in the new year.

Until we look at the scales.

It's time to go through the whip and the gym again for a drop-free ride.