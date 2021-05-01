Pakina | Anna-Maja is feeling bad, Mattia regrets and Sanna has been arguing with Petter – rebel Kuukautinen talks about the government’s May Day mood

11.34 Aino-Kaisa joined the discussion
ANNA-MAJA: Rumor! Is anyone here?
AINO-KAISA: I just came. How’s it going?
ANNA-MAJA: Quite a terrible day after.
AINO-KAISA: Kristak was just a mask.
ANNA-MAJA: A year ago on May Day, Krista still said she would not recommend masks to anyone. Did you talk to Krista?
AINO-KAISA: Yeah, but I didn’t realize what Krista was talking about.
11.38 Sanna joined the discussion
SANNA: Good morning! Are you recovering?
AINO-KAISA: Pretty badly. The work of the government is really consuming.
11.40 Maria joined the discussion
SANNA: I have a bit of vague imagery. Am I arguing with someone in the big hall?
AINO-KAISA: Yeah, with Petter. You barked at Petter.
SANNA: Help! What did I say ??
AINO-KAISA: You blamed it for lying and inciting hatred.
SANNA: Did I blame? Eiiiiiiiiiih! I’m dying!
AINO-KAISA: But Petterik was really annoying and stupid.
MARY: And you broke the spending frame.
SANNA: Did I break the spending frame?!? Oh noes. Can you fix it?
AINO-KAISA: Petteri said it’s really hard to fix.
MARY: Annika was about to leave when you broke that frame.
SANNA: That’s what Annika must have tried to call me in the morning.
12.04 Matti joined the discussion
CHECKMATE: Feeling awful. I shouldn’t have joined at all.
SANNA: Good morning, Matti! Here’s a little mid-term review.
ANNA-MAJA: Really bad feeling. Must go to the toilet.
12.05 Anna-Maja left the discussion
MARY: Was Katri until the end?
AINO-KAISA: I think Katri left very early.
SANNA: Did Katri leave at the same time as Matti came?
CHECKMATE: Katri had left before I came.
AINO-KAISA: It involved some awful drama. What was that about?
12:18 Anna-Maja returned to the discussion
ANNA-MAJA: Ditch when I feel bad! Whether it is lemon soda.
MARY: I have to eat something. Moment!
12:29 Maria left the discussion.
SANNA: Was Thomas present?
CHECKMATE: Who is Thomas?
SANNA: Blomqvistin Thomas.
CHECKMATE: I do not remember. Does Anna-Maja remember?
ANNA-MAJA: No image.
AINO-KAISA: Maria and Annika had a terrible quarrel.
SANNA: Where from?
AINO-KAISA: Peat.
SANNA: Peat ?? Why not fight for peat?
AINO-KAISA: I do not get it. They were really booring.
SANNA: Wonderful to hear! I’d rather set a spending frame than break some peat!
CHECKMATE: I’m too old for that. Forced to quit completely.
