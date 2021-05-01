Pakina | Anna-Maja is feeling bad, Mattia regrets and Sanna has been arguing with Petter – rebel Kuukautinen talks about the government’s May Day mood

11.34 Aino-Kaisa joined the discussion

ANNA-MAJA: Rumor! Is anyone here?

AINO-KAISA: I just came. How’s it going?

ANNA-MAJA: Quite a terrible day after.

AINO-KAISA: Kristak was just a mask.

ANNA-MAJA: A year ago on May Day, Krista still said she would not recommend masks to anyone. Did you talk to Krista?

AINO-KAISA: Yeah, but I didn’t realize what Krista was talking about.

11.38 Sanna joined the discussion

SANNA: Good morning! Are you recovering?

AINO-KAISA: Pretty badly. The work of the government is really consuming.

11.40 Maria joined the discussion

SANNA: I have a bit of vague imagery. Am I arguing with someone in the big hall?

AINO-KAISA: Yeah, with Petter. You barked at Petter.

SANNA: Help! What did I say ??

AINO-KAISA: You blamed it for lying and inciting hatred.

SANNA: Did I blame? Eiiiiiiiiiih! I’m dying!

AINO-KAISA: But Petterik was really annoying and stupid.

MARY: And you broke the spending frame.

SANNA: Did I break the spending frame?!? Oh noes. Can you fix it?

AINO-KAISA: Petteri said it’s really hard to fix.

MARY: Annika was about to leave when you broke that frame.

SANNA: That’s what Annika must have tried to call me in the morning.

12.04 Matti joined the discussion

CHECKMATE: Feeling awful. I shouldn’t have joined at all.

SANNA: Good morning, Matti! Here’s a little mid-term review.

ANNA-MAJA: Really bad feeling. Must go to the toilet.

12.05 Anna-Maja left the discussion

MARY: Was Katri until the end?

AINO-KAISA: I think Katri left very early.

SANNA: Did Katri leave at the same time as Matti came?

CHECKMATE: Katri had left before I came.

AINO-KAISA: It involved some awful drama. What was that about?

12:18 Anna-Maja returned to the discussion

ANNA-MAJA: Ditch when I feel bad! Whether it is lemon soda.

MARY: I have to eat something. Moment!

12:29 Maria left the discussion.

SANNA: Was Thomas present?

CHECKMATE: Who is Thomas?

SANNA: Blomqvistin Thomas.

CHECKMATE: I do not remember. Does Anna-Maja remember?

ANNA-MAJA: No image.

AINO-KAISA: Maria and Annika had a terrible quarrel.

SANNA: Where from?

AINO-KAISA: Peat.

SANNA: Peat ?? Why not fight for peat?

AINO-KAISA: I do not get it. They were really booring.

SANNA: Wonderful to hear! I’d rather set a spending frame than break some peat!

CHECKMATE: I’m too old for that. Forced to quit completely.

