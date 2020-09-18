Pakhi Hegde Nirahua Bhojpuri Song Dil Ke Mamla Ba: A romantic Bhojpuri song ‘Dil Ke Mamla Ba’ by Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua and actress Pakhi Hegde has been featured on YouTube. In the song, tremendous chemistry is being seen between Nirhua and Pakhi Hegde. Pakhi Hegde is seen dancing in a very bold avatar in the song. In the song, Nirhua and Pakhi Hegde are seen romancing. The onscreen chemistry of both has put four moons in the song. Viewers are also appreciating the beautiful pair of both by commenting.

Nirhua is seen wearing lungi in the song, while Pooja is seen wearing a white shirt and blue skirts. The song was released on the official YouTube channel of Web Music. So far, over 20 lakh people have seen this song on YouTube.

Khushboo Jain has sung the song ‘Dil ka Matter Ba’. Its lyrics have been written by Pyare Lal Yadav. The song has been given by the music Rajesh Rajnish. This thrilling song by Nirhua and Pakhi Hegde is from Bhojpuri film ‘Main Dil Tujhko Diya’. The film stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pakhi Hegde, Rinku Ghosh, Sambhavna Seth, Seema Singh in the lead roles. The director of the film is Raj Kumar Pandey and producer Navtej Kaur. The story of the film has been written by Manoj Singh.

Nirhua and Pakhi Hegde are big stars of Bhojpuri film industry, the songs of both are well liked on YouTube. Actresses are also very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos with fans.

read this also:

Serious Men Trailer: This film by Nawazuddin Siddiqui tells the story of making the future of children