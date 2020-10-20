Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said that he did not travel with the team after seeking exemption from coach Lalchand Rajput from Pakistan tour for the limited overs series from the Indian Embassy in Harare. In a statement issued by Zimbabwe Cricket, it said that Rajput would not be a part of the tour at the request of the Indian Embassy. In the absence of Rajput, bowling coach Douglas Hondo will fulfill this responsibility.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play three T20 Internationals in Lahore followed by three ODIs in Rawalpindi in the series starting on 30 October. The team arrived here on Tuesday. According to ‘ESPRICINFO’ the exemption for Rajput was made under the (Indian) government’s travel guidelines for its citizens. A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called it an internal matter of Zimbabwe cricket. “Zimbabwean cricket officials got visas for Lalchand Rajput from Pakistan High Commission in Harare,” he said. If he has not come on tour, it is Z.C. And there is an internal matter between the Rajputs. “

A top PCB source, however, said that instructions from the Indian government did not allow Rajput to visit Pakistan, causing some concern among the board. India and Pakistan have no bilateral cricket ties due to tense diplomatic relations between the two countries. “These concerns are valid as PCB is awaiting confirmation from the ICC and BCCI for the team’s visa for the T20 World Cup (2021) in India from January-February next year,” the source said. , “There was no point preventing Rajput from coming to Pakistan after the visa was issued. The PCB is obliged to provide the best security and hospitality as per rules to the visiting teams.” This is Zimbabwe’s first Pakistan tour since 2015.