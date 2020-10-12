A 20-member Zimbabwe team going on a Pakistan tour has been announced. Zimbabwe’s team has to play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals on this tour. The series will begin on October 30. The team’s top order batsman Chamu Chibhaba (Chamu Chibaba) has been given the captaincy of the team. Being part of the ICC World Cup Super League, this ODI series is going to be very important for both teams.

The Zimbabwe team will reach Islamabad on 20 October and after that the team will have to quarantine themselves for a week. On 28 and 29 October, the team will practice at the Rawalpindi Stadium. The first match of the series of three ODIs will be played on 30 October, while the second one on 1 November and the third ODI on 3 November will be played. Chamu Chibhabha has been named captain of the ODI and T20 teams, Chibhabha has captained the team on the tour of Bangladesh before the break on cricket due to Corona. He made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2016 and so far he has played 104 ODIs, 33 T20s and three Test matches for the team.

All the ODI series matches were to be played in Multan first, but due to logistic and operational challenges, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to do it in Rawalpindi. After the ODI series, the T20 series will start from November 7, whose matches will be played in Lahore. The first T20 match will be played on 7 November, while the second 8 and the last T20 match of the series is to be played on 10 November. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has not yet given any information on whether the head coach of the Zimbabwe team Lalchand Rajput will go to Pakistan with the team. The board has also not mentioned anything about the issuance of their visas by Pakistani authorities.

Zimbabwe Team: Chamu Chibhabha (Captain), Faraj Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatra, Alton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Irwin, Tinashe Kamunhukmwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadja, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Mujarbani, Richard , Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.