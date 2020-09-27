The provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has decided to buy the ancestral homes of famous actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. The ancestral home of both these superstars is in a shambles in Peshawar and was facing danger of being demolished. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is also the home of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government here has declared both these havelis as national heritage.Dr. Abdus Samad Khan, head of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Archaeological Department, said that an official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar to determine the cost of the two historic buildings, where two great Indian cinema magnates were born before the partition and grew up in childhood- Had increased. Raj Kapoor’s ancestral house is known as ‘Kapoor Haveli’ which is located in Kissa Khwani Bazaar. It was built by Raj Kapoor’s grandfather Diwan Basheshwarnath Kapoor between 1918 and 1922.

Preparations were made to build plazas by demolishing buildings

The 100-year-old ancestral house of actor Dilip Kumar is also present in this area. The house is in a dilapidated condition and was declared a national heritage by the then Nawaz Sharif government in 2014. Khan said that the owners of both these historic buildings tried to break it several times to build a commercial plaza but all such efforts were stopped because the archeology department wanted to preserve them because of their historical importance.

Pakistan: Preparations to demolish ancestral mansion of Kapoor family, shopping complex to be built

Kapoor mansion owner refuses to demolish

However, Kapoor mansion owner Ali Kader said that he did not want to demolish the building. Ali claimed that he approached the officials of the Department of Archeology several times to protect and preserve this historic building which is a national pride. The owner of the building has demanded Rs 200 crore to sell it to the government.