A domestic cricketer playing in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Pakistan has been contacted for fixing and this cricketer has given this information to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This domestic cricketer has informed the Anti-Corruption Unit of PCB. The PCB has submitted the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation after its investigation. The player, who is approached for fixing, is understood to have not played international cricket for Pakistan.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s world record, world’s first cricketer to do so

The PCB said in a statement that a suspected bookie had approached the cricketer for fixing during the tournament in Rawalpindi. The PCB has not mentioned the player’s name in the statement. Given the seriousness of the case, the PCB has not shared any further information in the matter as well as thanked the cricketer for reporting the matter to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Slater selected his Fantasy XI, Shreyas Iyer captain of the team

The security director of Pakistan Cricket Asif Mahmood has said that he has praised the player concerned for doing so and appreciated his efforts. According to the PCB, if a player or official is approached by a person for fixing, then he has to inform the PCB immediately about this. Failure to do so provides a severe punishment for that player or official.