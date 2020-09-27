The Pakistani army has threatened a large-scale war with India on Saturday. Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director-General of the Promotional Wing (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, said that there was a possibility of a total war between India and Pakistan. He also claimed that the Indian Army is preparing extensively for this.DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar openly threatened India in front of foreign journalists. He said that India cannot dare to attack Pakistan because of our preparedness and presence on the LoC. The spokesman of the Pakistani army claimed that our army is ready to respond to any Indian daring.

Help sought from foreign community

Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a conference of foreign journalists about the latest situation of the LoC that the international community should pay attention to the incidents of ceasefire violations in India. He accused India that since 2014 the Indian Army has been firing high-caliber weapons along the border.

Charged with firing high caliber weapons

He said that India is using all types of calibers and weapons systems on the banks of the LoC. These include sniper rifles, from general ammunition to air brushes and smart ammunition.

Infiltration charges rejected

The DG ISPR also dismissed allegations of infiltration of terrorists into India from the LoC. He claimed that an anti-infiltration grid had been set up to prevent this. In this, a network of landmines and bunkers were laid on the LoC. The range is equipped with wires, electronic gadgets and sensors. He claimed that it made it impossible to infiltrate across the border.

Surgical strike again denied

The Pakistan Army spokesman once again flatly refused to accept India’s surgical strike. He claimed that India spread the illusion of a fake surgical strike. The spokesperson also said that the world was already aware of the ground situation on the Line of Control as we had foreign ambassadors and journalists from all over the world visiting the border area.