In Pakistan, the entire opposition has united against the Imran Khan government and the military forces. Both Pakistan’s main opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have opened a front against the Pakistan Army on the fake election conducted in 2018 to bring Imran Khan to power. Reversing the opposition’s allegations, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that all the actions of the army were guided by the Constitution and in the national interest.For the first time in the history of Pakistan, two major opposition parties are openly speaking against the army. Earlier, political leaders indirectly pointed to the military establishment interfering in the country’s political affairs. The first attack on the Pakistani Army was carried out by the head of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif accused the army of rigging

Nawaz Sharif accused the army of rigging the 2018 general election to bring Prime Minister Imran Khan to power. He said that interference in politics wearing uniform is equal to treason under the constitution of the country. Stunned by his allegations, Imran Khan said that he was playing a very dangerous game by insulting the army and ISI. He dismissed the allegations of rigging in the election as baseless. It is notable that Sharif became the Prime Minister of Pakistan three times and could not complete his tenure each time.

Now Bilawal Bhutto accused the army

Now Pakistan People’s Party President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday accused the army of rigging the 2018 elections. Bilawal warned that his party would react sternly, including siege and picketing of Islamabad, for any interference in the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan assembly elections. Speaking to Dawn newspaper, Bilawal said that such things were not seen even during the dictatorship of General Zia and General Musharraf. I wonder how one soldier can be deployed inside the polling station and the other outside. He was very strange. Whether you (military establishment) have done something wrong or not, you will be accused and it should not be.

Pakistan Army Chief’s confession

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that all the actions of the army were guided by the Constitution and in the national interest. Addressing the passing out parade of the soldiers at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, General Bajwa said that the army will continue to support the government and protect our democratic values. For more than half of the 70 years since Pakistan came into existence, it has been ruled by a powerful army and has great importance in matters related to security and foreign policy.