Rahul Gandhi is a constant attacker on the Modi government to deal with Corona in India. Regarding the corona and economy, Rahul Gandhi has once again surrounded the central government and said that Pakistan and Afghanistan fought the corona better than India. For this, Rahul Gandhi has also shared a graph, which gives the figures of the country and his GDP.

Data Share Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, another concrete achievement of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Pakistan and Afghanistan have also handled the corona virus epidemic better than India. Rahul Gandhi has also shared a chart showing GDP figures. These include figures of Asian countries including India and Pakistan, of which the highest GDP in the Corona period has fallen to India.

Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India. pic.twitter.com/C2kILrvWUG – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2020

Please tell that the corona virus cases in India have crossed 73 lakhs. According to John Hopkins University, there are 321,877 cases of corona in Pakistan, while in Afghanistan there are 40 thousand cases. It is to be noted here that the population of these two countries is much less than that of India.

Today’s situation of Corona in India

A report of 63,371 new Kovid-19 cases and 895 deaths has been reported in India in the last 24 hours. According to the information of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of total 73,70,469 cases, 8,04,528 active, 64,53,780 have been cured and a total of 1,12,161 people have died so far.