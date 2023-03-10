Genoa – “The Third Pole is an open house, it will be a single party in the European Championships and will grow a lot after the Pd congress. If Schlein goes around saying she doesn’t want new highways we will be the ones who want the most and I say it here, where both the western and eastern Gronda are needed”.

The parent company in the Senate of Italia Viva e Azione Raffaella Paita launches its challenge to Elly Schlein’s new Pd from Genoa. And he vindicates last year’s decision to support centre-right mayor Marco Bucci. “We will also choose with the same method for the next administrations: not on the basis of the parties but on the facts, Bucci is a mayor who is making a change in Genoahe is not a conservative”. The mayor, next to her at the conference at the Matitone, thanks and nods. And Paita also “courts” councilor Matteo Campora: “He’s very good, I would like him with us and he knows it but up until now he’s always told me no”.