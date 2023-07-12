Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/11/2023 – 23:19

Share



Today was the farewell day for the remaining Brazilian tennis players at the Wimbledon Tournament, in London (England). In the dispute of women’s doubles, the São Paulo Luisa Stefani in partnership with the French Caroline Garcia stopped in the quarterfinals. In the men’s tournament, Marcelo, from Minas Gerais, playing alongside Australian John Peers, suffered a setback in the round of 16.

After a streak of seven straight victories, the Stefani-Garcia partnership was overcome by 2 sets 0 7/6 (7-5) and 6/4 by the duo of Czech Barbora Strycova and Taiwanese Su, Wimbledon champions in 2019.

Related news:

“A pity today. Tough game. A painful defeat, as we had chances, we could have finished better, taken advantage of the opportunities more, especially in the first set, with a break above. But, they made us play all the points, they used the experience well. I leave very upset with the defeat, but happy with the grass season. Title in Berlin, quarterfinals at Wimbledon, I can’t complain. My best result here and in Grand Slam since the 2021 US Open ”, said Stefani, recalling the Grand Slam in which she stopped in the semifinals, due to a knee injury that kept her away from the courts for a year to recover.

WELL DONE, MARCELO! Marcelo Melo and John Peers are out of #Wimbledon In a good campaign, the duo is defeated in the round of 16 by Griekspoor / Stevens by 2 sets to 0 (5/7 and 4/6). They represented very well! pic.twitter.com/myY2NgUQF2 — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) July 11, 2023

In the men’s doubles tournament, Melo and Peers lost 2 sets to 0 (7/5 and 6/4) to the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. In June, the duo from Minas Gerais won the third championship at the ATP 500 in Halle (Germany).

“Unfortunately it didn’t work for us today. We face, logically, a very tough duo, it’s the third round of Wimbledon. And they took very good advantage of a small chance that we gave at the end of the first set and then at the beginning of the second. The game was very good and I think they deserved to win because they took advantage of those opportunities. We played well, but as I always say, Grand Slam is like that. A small oscillation here or there, those who play well end up taking advantage of it”, analyzed the Brazilian, doubles champion at the 2017 edition of Wimbledon, at the time alongside the Polish Lukasz Kubot.

The next commitment of the Brazil-Australia partnership will be the ATP 250 in Atlanta (United States), starting on the 24th of this month.























