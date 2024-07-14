Everybody wants it

The feeling, from the outside, is that Adrian Newey is having a blast. The brilliant British designer, who will leave Red Bull at the end of this season, is at the centre of incessant market rumours that are bringing him closer to two teams in particular: Ferrari and Aston Martin. In reality, however, there is practically the entire grid of the Circus that would like to avail themselves of the help of the most titled and esteemed engineer in Formula 1.

The person directly concerned knows this and – together with his wife Amanda – while enjoying a period of well-deserved rest and detachment, at least partial, from the GPs, he doesn’t miss the opportunity to joke about your possible future in this or that team. In a recent interview given to the well-known British newspaper The Sunday Times Newey himself reiterated that two of the drivers he has never worked with in his career and with whom he would like to collaborate in the future are Fernando Alonso And Lewis Hamilton. Not by chance, Aston Martin and Ferrari drivers in the 2025 season.

A choice among champions

“There are some drivers, like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who I would have liked to work with, but There has never been a right place or time for us to come together“commented Newey. And, given the current context, that “until now” takes on a very particular meaning. “I got along very well with Nigel Mansell at Williams, even though he had a character where you either love him or hate him, and with Max Verstappen, who was a huge pleasure to work with at Red Bull.“, Newey added.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me – added Newey, confirming that this moment of detachment is necessary to then dive back into a new adventure – but this summer, instead of having to go around the world for Grands Prix, I will be able to see my family. After decades of working in Formula 1 I have become accustomed to the constant pressure. If you don’t win you try to understand why, and if you win you try to stay there. It’s a relentless schedule, but motorsport has always been in my blood”.