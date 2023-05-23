Enough field for Luca Pairetto, the Udinese-Lazio referee who awarded the penalty (indeed, a penalty) to Immobile for an alleged foul by Masina. The match director will not technically be stopped but probably – also considering the last two matches and the turnover that Rocchi will want to adopt as he always does – he will play other roles, whether he is fourth official or Var. Pairetto will not see him in these two remaining rounds of the Serie A championship.

penalty

—

The designator – who did not reject the management in general – would not have liked that penalty awarded at all, a penalty that clashes with Rocchi’s own directives and which gradually entered the habits of refereeing decisions this year. The “no to penalties” was the manifesto of the referee season, always taking into account the fact that the penalty must be sunny and take on the strength of the so-called “maximum punishment”. However, Pairetto did not take into account the indications and made a mistake. “We are angry and enraged – said the Friulian general manager Pierpaolo Marino -. A game in the balance was resolved by a penalty kick, we are still at the time when a simulation between the referee and the Var cannot be seen. Immobile’s is a clear simulation, he throws himself and then a penalty is granted that does not exist in the canons and regulations. What we regret is that between the referee and the Var it was not possible to correct a penalty. It’s a simulation of Immobile. That slight contact, which is not a penalty, happens when Immobile collides with Masina”. Ciro Immobile claimed the veracity of the decision. “I didn’t let myself fall at all.”