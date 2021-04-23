Benoit’s eccentricities on the tennis courts featured in recent months have been very expensive for him. The French tennis player has been left out of the list of France’s list for the Tokyo Olympics for his “profoundly inappropriate behavior,” according to the FFT in a statement.

This was announced by the president of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton, through a statement released this Friday. “In responsibility with our sport and with France, following the proposal of Nicolas Escudé and in agreement with Sébastien Grosjean, The Executive Committee has decided to remove Benoit Paire from the future list of players who will represent the FFT and France this summer in Tokyo. “

Moretton has been very emphatic in commenting on the reasons that led him to make this decision. “His deeply inappropriate behavior since the beginning of this year seriously undermines the values ​​of sport, the image of tennis and is totally incompatible with the Olympic spirit. I repeat, it is the duty of each high-level player to respect the values ​​of our sport and they must set an example both on and off the court to the youth of our country. “

The Paire Incident List in 2021

In the statement, the FFT also collects all the incidents involving Paire this season, highlighting what happened in the Buenos Aires Tournament during his match against Francisco Cerundolo. Faced with this situation, Gilles Moretton decided to speak with Paire to remind him that he should respect the values ​​of the sport, while the tennis player apologized through a letter to the ethics committee for his inappropriate behavior.

However, Paire’s words at a press conference after his loss to Jordan Thompson at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, where he said “I lose, I win 12,000 euros and I’m going home” It was the last straw for the FFT. “The Executive Committee considers that the player cannot meet the requirements to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as described in the selection processes adopted by the CNOSF Executive Board on November 12, 2018, the selection rules established by the FFT on February 18, 2019 and amended in June 2020, and the Charter of Ethics and Professional Conduct for French Sport adopted by the General Assembly of the CNSOF on May 12. “An exclusion that has become effective this Friday during the meeting of the FFT.

Finally, the FFT supports Paire in overcoming this situation. “The Federation, through the National Tennis Director, has proposed to Benoit Paire to have support to help him overcome the current period, in which he is going through many difficulties, waiting for him to regain his calm, confidence and the pleasure of playing and demonstrate an irreproachable behavior worthy of his talent “. France gets tired of Paire’s eccentricities that have left the tennis player without the Olympics.