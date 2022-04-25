The French star in the Estoril tournament for yet another madness. This year he has not yet won a match at the ATP level

Still controversy, still a scandal, still Benoit Paire. The French tennis player, considered one of the bad boys of the international circuit, has returned to be talked about for his unsportsmanlike behavior, in particular those of which he became the protagonist at the end of the match against South Korean Soonwoo Kwon at the Estoril tournament. Whistled by the public while he was intent on leaving the field after suffering yet another defeat of the season (6-4 7-5), the Frenchman has in fact lowered his shorts to show his underwear.

A decidedly disrespectful gesture that will certainly involve measures by the ATP.

With the exception of the Australian Open, the Frenchman has not yet managed to overcome the first round in an event on the ATP circuit since the beginning of the year. With today’s result, his streak of consecutive losses therefore rises to 10/10 but despite this he still managed to make his nearly $ 300,000 in prize money. See also Sparco alongside the drivers of the talent Formula Woman

For this reason, Paire was targeted on social media by some bettors who even wished him death. In the screens published by the n.60 of the ranking on Twitter the shock messages received, followed by a single reply: “Does this seem normal to you?”.

April 25, 2022 (change April 25, 2022 | 20:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Paire #show #shows #panties #publishes #threats #haters