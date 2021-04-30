D.he Olympic figure skating champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot are ending their careers. This was announced by the 37-year-old native of Ukraine on Friday evening in the social networks. Savchenko and Massot had won Olympic gold in pair skating in Pyeongchang in 2018 and impressed them with her “Freestyle of the Century”.

“Bruno and I have decided not to return to the competition,” wrote Savchenko, who last spoke about a possible comeback at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. She spoke of an “extremely difficult decision” and is still struggling with herself. “I really love the adrenaline rush of competitions, pushing myself beyond the limit and training every day. I was hoping to continue our career, but unfortunately some parts of the team are missing! ”She wrote.

In March, the six-time world champion declared almost desperately: “I can’t run alone, and it would be nonsense with another partner.” With regard to Beijing, a possible Massot replacement would not only have run at its level, but also a German one Must have passport.

The decision had been made by Thursday of last week at the latest. The 32-year-old Massot announced that he would be returning with his family from Switzerland to his native city of Caen in Normandy. There he is to set up a pair skating training center as a coach for the French ice skating federation.

The sporting highlight of the couple was their triumph at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the highlight was their freestyle with a world record number of 159.31. In the following month, Savchenko / Massot also won gold at the World Championships in Milan.

Aljona Savchenko bestowed the German Ice Skating Union with Robin Szolkowy and since 2014 with Massot a total of 23 medals at the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships, including eleven gold medals. Currently, the coronavirus pandemic “made everything a bit harder,” wrote Savchenko.