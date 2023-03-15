Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

They hunt their prey, kill them and are apparently only out for the animals’ livers: A killer orca pair employs scientists again.

Munich – The underwater world and its inhabitants often amaze and puzzle us humans. Just recently a supposedly 80 million year old primeval shark found. Now two orcas cause a stir. A researcher has been observing the couple for some time. The two killer whales maul sharks – and not for the first time.

Orca couple kills 17 sharks in one day – Killer orca couple has long been known to researchers

It is quite an unusual case, reported by marine biologist Dr. Alison Kock reported on Twitter on February 24th. “At least 17 sevengill sharks have been killed by the infamous pair of killer whales Port and Starboard in South Africa this week,” the scientist wrote.

Only the livers of the sharks were eaten. The carcasses of the animals were washed ashore, the posting continues, which also includes corresponding photos. One picture shows a mangled carcass of a shark on the beach, another picture shows the fins of the two orcas in the water. However, this is not an isolated case. The orca couple has already attracted attention in the past.

A case for science: Orcas eat sharks – and only eat their liver

The killer whale pair has long been known to researchers. In 2015, they observed the animals for the first time hunting sevengill sharks in Cape Town, False Bay, according to the marine biologist. in one scientific papers explained a team of scientists led by Dr. Kock belonged to the backgrounds.

False Bay in South Africa is therefore a gathering place for great white sharks and sevengill sharks. Since 2009, their position at the top of the food chain has been undermined by the presence of killer whales. The “super predators” are known to specialize in certain types of prey. In 2015 and 2016, it was first documented that “killer whales hunted broadnose sevengill sharks”.

Even then, the whales only ate the livers of the sharks – and that’s not unusual, according to the paper. However, the way the whales got to the sharks’ livers was new to the research team: According to the scientists, they used force on the sharks’ pectoral fins in order to “break through the pectoral girdle and thereby gain access to the liver”. .

like dr Kock continued to write on Twitter that the “drama” did not end after 2016. In 2017, the orca couple began to hunt white sharks – and with consequences. The sharks left their habitat. In another scientific review it says: Between February and June 2017, the carcasses of five great white sharks were washed up on beaches in Gansbaai. Four animals lacked the liver. Data showed that other great white sharks then moved east.

South Africa: Why Do Orcas Eat Shark Livers?

So while it is not new scientific knowledge that killer whales eat shark livers, the question arises as to why. “Orcas may have learned that eating shark livers provides a lot of energy and nutrients,” explained Dr. opposite livescience.org. If a shark is killed, the liver also rises to the surface of the water, the expert continues. In contrast to other animal organs, they are therefore easier to recognize for the orcas.

In 2022, a stray orca caused a stir in France. He was found dead in the Seine. (mbr)