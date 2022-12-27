Enzo Fernández was the most pleasant revelation of the World Cup, the excellent sporting level of the Argentine youth is a secret to no one, however, no one expected him to face Qatar 2022 with the prominence that he did, since he started as a substitute and ended up setting so much Leandro Paredes like Guido Rodríguez and shone as a key piece of Scaloni’s eleven, synonymous with balance and creativity when he was released a little more in attack.
Media Europe was already considering his signature before the World Cup, there was talk of a transfer of around 60-80 million euros, however, his impressive participation in the World Cup has doubled his price. Now, Benfica has communicated to his suitors that Fernández is only sold through his purchase clause and there are a couple of Premier League clubs that have their portfolio ready to attack for the Argentine.
The British press reports that Manchester United was the first team to inform both Benfica and Fernández’s people that they are willing to pay 120 million euros for the signing of Fernández. However, in the path of Ten Hag and company, the fashionable team in England has appeared, the sub-leader of the Premier League and new billionaire in the world, Newcastle, who want to hit the table and reinforce their project with one of the brightest stars and also want to pay said amount for Enzo.
#Pair #clubs #break #market #Enzo #Fernández
