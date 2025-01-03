The Valencian municipality of Paiporta, the town most affected by DANA on October 29, will not plant faults this coming March. The monuments that They have been saved from water and floods They are in a “pretty bad” state. and the commissions at this moment need the money, “more than to burn it, to spend it” on repairs after the flood two months ago.

“There is no joy or desire” to celebrate the holidays, has assured the president of the Local Fallera Board of Paiporta, Abdón Mesado. Furthermore, he regretted that the population commissions until now “have not received any type of subsidy to repair anything.”

In this way, the municipality will not plant faults until next year 2026 and during this festive exercise it will try to “get by with what it can, always with due respect for everyone,” said Mesado. “We will try to get out of the tragedy keeping in mind everything that happened and everything that has happened,” has added.

The head of the local board has regretted that The situation of the local Fallero collective right now “is zero”since “there is no movement in the farms”, spaces that “have stopped being a place for receiving food” and “begin to become farms”. “But there is still a lot of work to do,” he warned.

In fact, he has assured that practically All of the local Fallas commissions have to reform their premises to a greater or lesser extent.

Mesado has pointed out that the situation that Paiporta is going through is not the same as that of other towns in the Horta Sud region that have also been affected by DANA, but not to the same extent. Therefore, it has justified that 2025 remains a ‘blank’ year in the Fallas calendar of this town.





“In Paiporta practically everything has been devastated, we do not have the same situation as Albal, where half the town is good and the other is bad,” he assured. Thus, he has assessed that all the municipal commissions, “both those that are better and those that are worse”, They have decided to go “in unison” and not abandon this exercise.

“If there is no joy or desire, We are not going to be the precursors, We will try to do what the commissions ask us to do,” said the president of the local board, who indicated that now at this time “the economic fabric through the commissions has to be reestablished.”

Aside from this, Abdón Mesado has regretted that the population’s failures have not received “any” aid “nor are they expected” for reconstruction after DANA. Meanwhile, the Insurance Compensation Consortium has carried out a “very low” assessment of the affected farms, with “almost half” of the value in the case of any commission.