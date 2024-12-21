Paiporta, Benetússer and Catarroja demand from the Generalitat the promised plan to clean garages and remove vehicles

The mayors Lorena Silvent (Catarroja), Maribel Albalat (Paiporta) and Eva Sanz (Benetússer) have denounced the failure by the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) to comply with the commitments made on December 17 when they appeared at the facilities of the organization in l’Eliana in the face of what they consider to be “serious deficiencies in the organization after DANA.” Given the command’s refusal to listen to them, they decided to make their requests public in the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), where they explained the needs that their towns and the residents of their localities continue to suffer.

“I’m looking for a car in Valencia”: the flood took 137,000 in two hours and buying one is almost impossible

Sources from the Catarroja City Council have recalled that Emergencies promised to provide them with “a detailed plan to address in an orderly manner the cleaning of all the parking lots that are full of mud”, but that so far they have not received any document or communication and have assured who are evaluating new actions: “We will return to Cecopi if necessary, more resources are needed every day without exception because we are still in an emergency and progress is being very slow.”

In addition, the socialist mayors committed to providing Emergencies with a list of the most problematic and dangerous abandoned car camps because they are closer to urban areas in order to take these vehicles to intermediate areas that are less dangerous temporarily until they can end up in the scrapyards: “They haven’t told us anything about this either and there was a fire a few days ago,” they criticized.

For their part, Emergency sources have assured questions from this editorial team that at all times the mayors have been provided with all the required information and that work is being done in all municipalities “with all possible intensity.”

The three mayors denounced on December 17 the ineffectiveness of the measures that the emergency command is taking in recent weeks, which continue to be “far removed from the reality of the affected municipalities.” “With the assigned units and equipment, we can spend a year solving the problem,” they explained. For the three leaders, these decisions are based on “no knowledge of the needs of the affected localities.”

Other demands from the mayors were to have “information in real time and directly on the actions and measures taken at Cecopi; faster and more coordinated actions to solve the sludge problem; direct financial aid to municipalities to be able to continue hiring companies specialized in mud extraction and tank trucks to address the urgency of a month and a half of garages and elevator shafts flooded with water, mud and in some cases, fecal waste; expedite the payment of aid from the different administrations to alleviate the loss of essential goods. And that they become effective immediately for all families. Many of them have lost their homes or are very affected, and are in a vulnerable situation; The reactivation of the economy is vital. More resources are needed for industrial zones. In the case of the Catarroja industrial estate, the resources allocated by the Generalitat are insufficient to restore 1 million square meters and in which there are 486 active companies.”

61% of clean parking lots, according to Emergencies

The regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Irene Rodríguez, reported on December 18 of the main issues that have been addressed at the Cecopi meeting, in which the Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, and the delegate participated. of the Government in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé.

Among the most important issues discussed at the Cecopi meeting, Irene Rodríguez reported that “the status of the sludge extraction work in basements and garages of the municipalities affected by DANA has been discussed.” In this sense, the regional secretary has detailed that, of the 894 affected garages that have been counted, “the work has already been completed on 542; 162 are in progress, and the remaining 190 are pending to be undertaken in the coming days.”

Neighbors of Catarroja cry out in plenary against the management of DANA: “I come to reproach you for the death of my mother”



Therefore, the device in charge of these cleaning and sludge extraction tasks has already completed practically 61% of the mapping parking lots; It is working on another 18% of the sites, and will begin work soon on the remaining 21%.