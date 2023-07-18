Paintings | Maria Jotuni, the writer who shook gender norms, received a spectacular honor

An apartment building in North The Hague got a portrait of writer Maria Jotun on the wall. Maaria Jokimies, who painted the work, says that she wanted the picture to respect the pioneering nature of Jotun’s texts.

to North Hague On Monday, a giant portrait of the writer was completed on the wall of the apartment building from Maria Jotun. The mural was painted by a visual artist Maria Jokimies.

The mural is on the author’s namesake street, Maria Jotunin tie 6.

Maria Jotuni (1880–1943) is known, among other things, for her plays, short stories and novels that shook the gender norms of her time.

Jokimies wanted the painting to reflect Jotun and his production more accurately than the surviving photographs, so he did not use a single photograph as a model for the wall painting.

“There are mostly pretty stiff studio shots of Jotun. When you think about his lyrics, it didn’t feel right.”

The river man according to the painting of the background started at the end of June. However, the whole project has already started more than a year ago. Last summer, we couldn’t paint because we didn’t get permission from the building control in time, he says.

In May, Jokimies started practicing for the actual mural by painting details on plywood in the scale of the final work. This is Jokimiehe’s first mural in his career, so painting it “had to be practiced a bit.”

Jokimies painted Jotun on a wall 17 meters high and 10 meters wide.

In the mural painting, Jokimie was thinking about, for example, the size of the painting, the behavior of the paint and the texture of the wall.

“The ragged texture of the wall could be utilized very well. This has been a tedious project, but also really nice and rewarding.”

The work Upeart, who is responsible for production and art coordination, said in a press release in mid-June that the idea for the mural was born in 2020, the year of Jotun’s 140th anniversary.

Vice-chairman of the Muralitalo housing company Päivi Forsberg says in the announcement that the board of the housing company came up with the idea of ​​a mural and Jotun’s portrait quickly gained support.

According to the press release, the mural is a tribute to “the courageous life and legacy of the writer who handled the power relations between people with keen insight.”