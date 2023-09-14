TOuger-Aliassime is not in Bologna, yet it is as if he were there. Felix plays in the shots of Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau, the two boys who won surprisingly against Musetti and Sonego: born in 2001 and ’99 respectively, they belong to Auger’s generation and grew up with Canada’s number 1. They challenged him – and sometimes beat him – when they were kids, they were companions in youthful antics and then they saw him as an example to follow. Alas, they seem to have learned the art, at least when it comes to wearing the Canadian jersey.