‘Man drawing’, a work by Guillermo Pérez Villalta that is part of the exhibition at Sala Alcalá 31. Oronoz

If you don’t like painting, don’t read on. This article is about painting, that trade of so many artists of the 20th century and even the 21st. Because painting continues without dying, despite our lethargy in Zoom broadcast by Instagram that has robbed us of the physicality demanded by paintings in their very idiosyncrasy. It is the paradox of our time: we have never had more images at hand and we have never looked less. It is a fast visual consumption and a scarce pleasure: we have run out of the gesture of looking slowly. I miss….