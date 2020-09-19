Benches are painted white and red – the colors of the opposition. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 9.

Minsk residents decided to beautify their backyards with the historic white, red and white flags that have become one of the symbols of the Belarusian protest movement.

The security authorities don’t like that at all and with the help of the municipal service providers and the Ministry for Emergency Situations they remove these flags from house facades, balconies and fences.

But the shrewd Belarusians have come up with a lifehack. They make installations from red and white ribbons or scraps of fabric that flutter nicely in the wind. In impotent anger, the “gracious gentlemen” tear down these improvised flags again. The residents of the surrounding houses watch such actions, film them and laugh: “Just tear them down, tomorrow we’ll hang up new ones.” White and red stripes also hang in the treetops, which, by the way, looks very nice.

It was also considered to paint park benches in the colors of the flag. Literally overnight, the employees of the municipal service providers paint these benches again with gray paint. Well, then we will just paint over these objects that have to be renovated, which the municipal service providers have been neglecting for years, the “partisans” decide.

By chance I heard an interesting conversation in a building materials store: “Hello. We need paint for exterior painting. Red and white “” For work in the courtyard? “” Yes, exactly. “” We still have a lot of white, red … Vasya! Here red paint is needed for yard work. “

Wassja goes into the storage room with a sigh. He comes back satisfied with two cans of paint. “I still found some. Good color. Shock and impact resistant, but can be washed out of clothing. “” Thank you. “

“Well, well … it is also currently on sale with us.” “?”

“Vasya, give them a card, we’ll give people a discount. For work in the courtyard. ”“ Thank you very much! ”“ Well, thank you too! ”And so everyone is happy and smiling at each other. They understand each other without words …

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey