Young Amster’s favorite actor Amol Parashar is currently in discussion with his film ‘Dolly Kitty and Woh Shining Stars’. In this film, he has completely broken the old image of Chitwan of his tripling as Delivery Boy Usman. Here is a special conversation with him:

Actor Amol Parashar, popularly known as Chitwan of the TVF hit series Tripling, is currently getting acclaim as Usman of his new film ‘Dolly Kitty and Woh Shining Stars’. However, shooting for the film was not easy for Amol, as he was also shooting for the second season of Tripling during that time. In such a situation, he sometimes had to cast the role of high energy Chitwan, sometimes in the form of a calm and straightforward Usman.

One day Chitwan, the other day there was Osman

‘Amol,’ said Tripling 2 and the film was shot almost simultaneously two years ago. Then one day I used to be a fun-loving Chitwan, and the other day when shooting a straight-tempered Usman, it was quite challenging. I was also afraid that there would be no mixing between the two characters, because these two are completely different characters. Once I had done Chitwan, there was a little hold on it, but Usman was a new character. There was a new set up, there were new people, then there was a little panic. Therefore, I kept the entire focus that even the body language of Chitwan should not come down by mistake. Had to be very alert not to mix both. It was a big challenge, but it was also fun.

Was nervous about working with konkana

Amol has a romantic track with Konkona Sen Sharma, the industry’s finest actress in the film. In such a situation, Amol says on the experience of working with him, ‘Initially there was an excitement about working with Konkona, but also a little nervous about what would happen. Somewhere my work does not get reduced or because of me the scene is not weak or no one should say that you are not able to match. There were such things in mind, but when we did a workshop, we had a very normal coordination. It never felt like she has been working for twenty years and I have been doing it for 5 years. When we used to talk on equal footing, the whole nervousness was over. Then I realized that you are just a character while doing the scene. Senior-junior, less famous-more famous, that doesn’t matter at all. ‘

Anger justified, but do not fire blind shots

After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Amol shared an emotional post on Twitter, in which he talked about the fear of actors and their parents who are dreaming big from outside. About that, Amol says, ‘She was my personal feeling at the time. That incident was shocking for the whole country. A human being, who was successful in every way in a social sense, it was a shock to everyone, so my parents also called. Some other friends said so. Everyone was shook. I could not understand why this effect was happening. I was not a friend of Sushant, but still feeling so sad, I tried to understand that connection. ‘ At the same time, in relation to the fingers being raised on the film industry in the current era, Amol says, ‘I think that what is right or wrong will be revealed by investigation, but the whole industry should not paint with a brush. Millions of people work in this industry. Actors are a small part of it, the rest of the directors, cameraman, spot boy, light boy, a lot of people work, so not everyone should paint in the same color. The anger of the people is probably justified. Their grief and emotion is justified, but how you show that emotion is also important. According to me, blindfold bullets should not be used.