06/23/2023 – 1:20 am

A Rubens painting lost to history and misidentified for nearly 300 years has resurfaced with the help of X-ray analysis and could now fetch $7.7 million at auction next month.

Painter Peter Paul Rubens completed the “Saint Sebastian Tended by Two Angels” – São Sebastião Tended by Two Angels, in free translation – more than 400 years ago.

His brushstrokes depict the story of the Roman soldier Sebastian, pierced by soldiers’ arrows and left for dead after converting to Christianity, before angels miraculously intervene.

It left a “strong impression” on George Gordon, co-president of Sotheby’s Worldwide Old Master Paintings, when he first saw it in an exhibition.

“It’s the liveliness of the brushstroke,” said Gordon. “So it was easy to appreciate the speed and liveliness with which it was painted, which seemed to me to speak volumes in favor of Rubens’ own brush.”

Probably commissioned by the Italian nobleman and military commander Ambrogio Spinola, the painting is believed to have been completed around 1606 in Italy, or around 1609 in Antwerp, when Rubens returned to his hometown.

“Ambrogio Spinola was … a soldier fighting a religious war. He was a devout Catholic and that’s why you have this choice of saint,” Gordon said, “because when (Sebastian’s) faith became apparent and he refused to denounce it, he was condemned to be martyred… Spínola to the commission.

The Spinola family was a great supporter and friend of Rubens, added Gordon.

The painting disappeared from recorded history in the 1730s as it left the family name and passed through the female line until it reappeared in Missouri in 1963. It was later acquired by the current owner at auction in 2008, where it was misidentified. like a painting by Laurent de la Hyre, a French artist.

x-ray analysis

X-ray analysis carried out in April revealed that the painting was the work of Rubens and, more importantly, the original version of the composition. Previously, that title belonged to a painting in the Corsini family collection, now on display in the Galleria Corsini in Rome.

Analysis revealed changes under the final paint job when Rubens sculpted and molded his design to perfection for the first time. Initially, for example, Rubens painted Saint Sebastian facing the other way while omitting another arrow piercing the saint’s right thigh in the painting’s final form.

“Rubens was one of the greatest and most famous painters of the 17th century,” said Gordon, “and a painter who was really at the forefront of the development of Baroque as an art style.”

The artwork will be auctioned in London on July 5 and is estimated to fetch between $5.1 million and $7.7 million.
























