Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/07/2024 – 12:41

Whitewashing buildings from top to bottom could reduce the heat in metropolises like London by up to 2ºC. A centuries-old recipe applied in the Mediterranean is better than green roofs or roofs covered with solar panels. A simple and cheap remedy, applied for centuries in coastal towns of the Mediterranean Sea, could help combat the rising heat in metropolises: painting buildings white. In London, for example, the measure could potentially help reduce the temperature by up to 2ºC, amid global warming.

Painting roofs white is even better for this purpose than covering them with vegetation or solar panels, since in this case the reduction is no more than 0.3ºC, concluded a study by University College London (UCL), published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. As an alternative, the authors suggest covering them with reflective materials.

On the other hand, widespread use of air conditioning to combat the effects of climate change would warm the British capital by 0.15°C, as the devices simply transfer the hot air from inside buildings to the outside. In central London, this increase could reach 1°C, creating real “heat islands”.

In another study, carried out in March in a neighborhood in Singapore, temperatures dropped by up to 2ºC during the afternoon when roofs, facades and sidewalks were painted. In the Mediterranean basin, it has been the practice for centuries to whitewash or paint houses from the terrace to the facade. In this way, the inhabitants of this naturally hot region make practical use of the albedo effect, according to which the lighter a surface is, the more light it reflects and, with it, the incident heat.

av (AFP,ots)