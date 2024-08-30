Chihuahua.- The Conscientemente Inclusivo collective will hold the painting exhibition “Invisibles” on Saturday, August 31, made by deaf artists from the state of Chihuahua, at 7:00 p.m. at the Alvarado Palace in the city of Hidalgo del Parral. For this reason, the community in general is invited to the inauguration of this event, which has the support of the Secretariat of Culture of the State of Chihuahua. The exhibition has 24 works by eight artists using different techniques such as oil, drawing, mixed media, among others. It will be on display until September 7 of this year. The exhibitors on this occasion are Gabriel Valdéz Caraveo, Said Eugenio Moriel, Juan Carlos González Pérez, Karen Lima, Andrea Gallardo, Fernanda Janeth González Franco, Mia Isabella Cardona León and Mauricio Ortiz, who present works with a Sign Language theme. The Conscientemente Inclusivo collective was formed with the intention of publicizing the artistic work of members of the deaf community of Chihuahua, graduates of the Faculty of Arts and different artists and creators of the town with hearing disabilities, with the goal of giving visibility to Mexican Sign Language as a language and part of its identity.