Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

A work by the painter Anthonis van Dyck could fetch millions. The painting was found in a barn and will be sold at auction.

New York – In the late 20th century, a collector found an oil painting by Anthony van Dyck in a barn and bought it for $600. Now the work is to be auctioned off at an auction where, according to experts from the auction house Sotheby’s, it can fetch around three million US dollars. That’s the equivalent of 2.8 million euros.

Oil painting: First depiction of Saint Jerome

Experts at the auction house announced on Friday that Anthonis van Dyck made the work in the early 17th century. The oil drawing is an image of an old man. Judging from the characteristics of the person depicted, it serves as a study for a later work – “Saint Jerome”. It is intended to be a drawing for understanding human anatomy and its proportions. It was drawn on a canvas fixed to wooden planks. The finished oil painting of Saint Jerome by Anthony van Dyck can be admired in the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam. The famous painting is dated between 1618 and 1620.

The first drawing of Saint Jerome could fetch several million euros at auction. © picture alliance/dpa/Bebeto Matthews

Saint Jerome: Collector once paid only $600

Art collector Albert B. Roberts once bought the drawing for $600 when he found it in a barn in upstate New York. This investment could have paid off. According to auction house Sotheby’s, art historian Susan Barnes has confirmed that it is an original work by van Dyck. Part of the work is cut off – below the knee of St. Jerome. Barnes says the sketch is surprisingly well preserved. The descendants of the collector released the work for auction at the end of January.

According to the auction house, the Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck (1599-1641) is one of the best painters of the 17th century along with Peter Paul Rubens. At the time the oil drawing was created, van Dyck lived and worked in Antwerp, Belgium. Today, his other works are also traded for several million euros.