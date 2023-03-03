The canvas of the Russian avant-garde artist Wassily Kandinsky “Murnau with the Church II” was sold at Sotheby’s in London for a record £37.2 million ($44.9 million) for the artist’s work. Bidding ended on Thursday, March 2.

The work was created by Kandinsky in 1910, when he lived in Bavaria. As the organizers of the auction noted, at that time the author made a “epoch-making breakthrough” in abstract art.

“This breakthrough is evident in Murnau with the Church II, the chosen approach <...> also allows us to get closer to the development of Kandinsky’s work during these years, showing a period of constant experimentation, during which the artist switches between figuration and abstraction,” says in the description of the lot site Sotheby’s.

It is noteworthy that the marks of the German artist Gabriela Münter, with whom Kandinsky had a long-term relationship, were preserved on the stretcher of the picture.

Earlier, on January 26, Christie’s auction house reported that two portraits by Spanish artist Francisco Goya were sold at an auction in New York for more than $16.4 million. The canvases depict Maria Vicenta Barruso Valdez and her mother, Leonora Antonia Valdez de Barruso. Both paintings were painted in 1805.