Kandinsky’s painting “Church in Murnau” was sold for a record amount for the artist

A painting called “The Church in Murnau” by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky was sold for a record amount for an abstract artist. This is mentioned on website auction house Sotheby’s.

The canvas, painted by the artist in 1910, was sold at auction in London, UK, for 37.2 million pounds (about 3.3 billion rubles), which is a new auction record for Kandinsky. The name of the new owner of the painting is not reported.

The Church in Murnau was painted at a time when the artist was moving from figurative to abstract in his work, blazing a new experimental path in an already distinguished career. It is dedicated to the landscapes of the German city of Murnau, where Kandinsky lived at the beginning of the 20th century.

Last December, a stolen painting by Kandinsky was found in Berlin, Germany. The canvas was found at the Grisebach auction, the work went under the hammer for almost 390 thousand euros. Poland said the painting was stolen from the National Museum in Warsaw in 1984.